Back to school from today

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Schools in the district are all set to reopen on Wednesday after the closure of relief camps which were opened for the flood victims. Around 63 camps were set up in the district by the district administration in which the maximum number of schools were used as camps. With water receding from various places and people returning home, the camps were shut down.As per the CM’s order, the school management and parent-teacher associations should ensure the school premises and classrooms are sanitised and kept in the best of condition. The schools should also mandatorily provide afternoon meals for the students.

The school staff, students and camp volunteers are involved in the cleaning activities. “There was not much to clean other than the waste disposed of by the camp members, as the district was not much affected by the flood. The staff and volunteers were in-charge to clean the waste that was left in the camps after the families vacated,” said Haja, of the disaster management clerk.

The two camps that were still functional in Anad village and the Mallambrakonam anganwadi in Karipur village with around 15 inmates in Nedumangad taluk were closed on Tuesday. The family members who were residing there have been shifted to a rented house, as their houses were damaged during the flood. “The members of the two camps have been temporarily accommodated to a nearby rented home. The panchayat will be responsible for taking care of them until their houses are renovated,” said Praveen, Nedumangad camp in-charge.

“The task to clean the schools has been assigned to Suchitwa Mission and local self-government institutions. All relief camps in the district have been closed and the district is ready to re-open schools from Wednesday,” said Anu S Nair, Deputy Collector, disaster management.