Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Back to school from today

The school staff, students and camp volunteers are involved in ensuring the school premises and classrooms are sanitised and kept in the best of condition.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Holy Angels School,Thiruvananthapuram, cleaning the classrooms

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Schools in the district are all set to reopen on Wednesday after the closure of relief camps which were opened for the flood victims. Around 63 camps were set up in the district by the district administration in which the maximum number of schools were used as camps. With water receding from various places and people returning home, the camps were shut down.As per the CM’s order, the school management and parent-teacher associations should ensure the school premises and classrooms are sanitised and kept in the best of condition. The schools should also mandatorily provide afternoon meals for the students.  

The school staff, students and camp volunteers are involved in the cleaning activities. “There was not much to clean other than the waste disposed of by the camp members, as the district was not much affected by the flood. The staff and volunteers were in-charge to clean the waste that was left in the camps after the families vacated,” said Haja, of the disaster management clerk.

The two camps that were still functional in Anad village and the Mallambrakonam anganwadi in Karipur village with around 15 inmates in Nedumangad taluk were closed on Tuesday. The family members who were residing there have been shifted to a rented house, as their houses were damaged during the flood. “The members of the two camps have been temporarily accommodated to a nearby rented home. The panchayat will be responsible for taking care of them until their houses are renovated,” said Praveen, Nedumangad camp in-charge. 

“The task to clean the schools has been assigned to Suchitwa Mission and local self-government institutions. All relief camps in the district have been closed and the district is ready to re-open schools from Wednesday,” said Anu S Nair, Deputy Collector, disaster management.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods school reopening relief camps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor