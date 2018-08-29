Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Training camps for NGOs in flood-affected areas

As many as 30 volunteers are expected to join the camp. Training will be given on water quality testing, water purification methods, psychosocial care and emergency aid.  

Published: 29th August 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

A volunteer engaged in cleaning after the floods

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Santhigram in association with the CCDU of the Water Resource Department, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Thiruvananthapuram, Andheri Hilfe, INFACT and Planet Kerala is organising a training camp for volunteers of different NGOs who are involved in disaster relief activities in flood-affected regions. G Sunil Kumar, CCDU director, will inaugurate the two-day free training programme which will begin on September 1 at Santhigram, Chappath.

“As the chances of water-borne diseases are high in the flood-hit regions, we focus on training these volunteers and giving adequate preventive measures to be taken once they step on to the flood-affected regions,” said Sunil.As many as 30 volunteers are expected to join the camp. Training will be given on water quality testing, water purification methods, psychosocial care and emergency aid.  

“We will also train them on how to use Pall Water Filters effectively in the flood-affected regions as the water in these areas is contaminated,” said R Saju,  who coordinates water conservation.  He said, Lion International Club, in assistance with Andheri  Hilfe, has provided twelve Pall Water Filters to Santhigram.
Sreenesh S Anil, project coordinator, Santhigram, is responsible for Psycho-Social Care. “There is the possibility of Post Traumatic Stress Disorders among flood victims. And it should be dealt expertly and effectively. In order to do that,  expert classes will be given to the volunteers who are going to engage with the people of the flood-ravaged regions,” he said.

The classes will be lead by members of the CCDU and Santhigram faculty team, who received training from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). Volunteers who are willing to do social service at the village level, at least for a year, are the eligible candidates for the training programme. And priorities shall be given to the volunteers coming from flood-affected regions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Training camps Kerala Floods Kerala Rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor