Training camps for NGOs in flood-affected areas

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Santhigram in association with the CCDU of the Water Resource Department, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Thiruvananthapuram, Andheri Hilfe, INFACT and Planet Kerala is organising a training camp for volunteers of different NGOs who are involved in disaster relief activities in flood-affected regions. G Sunil Kumar, CCDU director, will inaugurate the two-day free training programme which will begin on September 1 at Santhigram, Chappath.

“As the chances of water-borne diseases are high in the flood-hit regions, we focus on training these volunteers and giving adequate preventive measures to be taken once they step on to the flood-affected regions,” said Sunil.As many as 30 volunteers are expected to join the camp. Training will be given on water quality testing, water purification methods, psychosocial care and emergency aid.

“We will also train them on how to use Pall Water Filters effectively in the flood-affected regions as the water in these areas is contaminated,” said R Saju, who coordinates water conservation. He said, Lion International Club, in assistance with Andheri Hilfe, has provided twelve Pall Water Filters to Santhigram.

Sreenesh S Anil, project coordinator, Santhigram, is responsible for Psycho-Social Care. “There is the possibility of Post Traumatic Stress Disorders among flood victims. And it should be dealt expertly and effectively. In order to do that, expert classes will be given to the volunteers who are going to engage with the people of the flood-ravaged regions,” he said.

The classes will be lead by members of the CCDU and Santhigram faculty team, who received training from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). Volunteers who are willing to do social service at the village level, at least for a year, are the eligible candidates for the training programme. And priorities shall be given to the volunteers coming from flood-affected regions.