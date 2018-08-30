On a mission to clean Kuttanad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The volunteers of Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority have completed the cleaning drive at a major part of Kuttanad region, the worst-flood affected area in Alappuzha district. Around 1,000 volunteers, including instructors and students, took part in the drive. Of these, 26 were from the tribal community in Wayanad district.

The houses, educational institutions, offices and public roads were cleaned at Nedumudy, Thalavadi, Thakazhi, Pulinkunnu and Ramankari panchayats. Volunteers who came from Wayanad have also been affected by floods.

“Houses of many volunteers have been destroyed. However, we came forward and said that it was their responsibility to rebuild the state and to provide relief to the affected people,” said Subash, instructor of ‘Samagra’ literacy project. The 26 people were from the tribal community of Thondarnadu panchayat in Wayanad district.