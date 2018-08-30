Schools reopen amid low students’ turnout

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the state reopened on Wednesday, 10 days after the Onam holidays and floods. District Education Officers (DEOs) said students’ attendance was low in schools as several families were still struggling to restore their houses. Though many parents had sought and extension of the reopening date, it was given only to schools which were most affected in the floods. Cleaning activities are still on in a number of schools. As many as 270 schools in the state are yet to be reopened.

Meanwhile, many schools organised a second ‘Praveshanolsavam’ on the reopening day to mark a new chapter in their academic period. DPI’s instructions for students’ well-beingThe Director of Public Instructions (DPI) has issued a set of guidelines for the schools and teachers to follow to ensure students’ safety. Schools have been asked to concentrate on handling the children psychologically by boosting their confidence before beginning textbook lessons.

“Entertainment for students should be given priority in the first two days so that they can settle before starting the syllabus. Special committees with PTAs should be convened to ensure a healthy environment for children,” reads the DPI’s missive, which asks principals and headmasters to lead from the front.

To ensure students’ health and safety, schools have been asked to clean the wells on their premises with bleaching powder to make them bacteria-free.

“Boiled water should be given to students included in the Mid-Day Meal scheme. A special inspection should be conducted to check whether any reptiles are hidden inside the roof, wooden structures and tiles. LSGD engineers should take the lead in the maintenance of dilapidated concrete structures in schools. School authorities should ensure chemicals used in chemistry labs are safely stored,” the instructions said.

Students who lost their study materials in the deluge have been asked to report in their respective schools before Friday.

Onam exams may be cancelled

A special meeting to decide the schedule of Onam examinations will be called on Thursday. Sources said the Onam examination, which were scheduled to begin on August 31, may be cancelled and would be merged with Christmas examinations by conducting a mid-term examination.