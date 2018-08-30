Staff to donate one-month salary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Panchayat Directorate employees have agreed to contribute their one month’s salary to the CMDRF. The decision was taken on the basis of CM’s salary challenge. Around 150 employees of Directorate, including Panchayat Additional Director, Senior Finance officer, Law officer, Publicity officer, Senior superintendents, Engineer superintendents, Clerks and Office attendants will donate their salary. Panchayat Director M P Ajith Kumar has requested the district and grama panchayat employees also to donate their one month salary.