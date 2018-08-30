Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vehicle service camp from today

A ten-day special service camp will be held across all Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) network in Kerala from August 30 to September 8. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A ten-day special service camp will be held across all Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) network in Kerala from August 30 to September 8. The camp will inspect flood-affected vehicles reported at any Suzuki dealership or authorised service centre in the state for damage.   

According to a release issued by SMIPL, the company will check and rectify the vehicles without charging any labour costs to the customer. Engine oil and filter of damaged vehicles will be replaced free of cost. In case of a major damage to the vehicle due to water logging, the SMIPL network representatives will assist customers with the insurance claim formalities. If the insurance does not cover the damage caused to the vehicle, customers will be offered special discount on vehicle parts. 

The company authorities have requested customers not to start the vehicle if they suspect water has entered the engine. For queries, customers can call on SMIPL toll free number - 1800-121-7996.
The SMIPL contributed `1 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to help rehabilitate the affected people in the state.

