A musical night to rebuild Kerala

City-based musicians join hands to perform and raise funds for the flood-affected state.

Published: 31st August 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How about winding up the weekend with a glorious musical concert? Treat yourself to a scintillating music experience, as you tune into an eclectic blend of progressive rock, Malayalam folk, metal and other musical pieces. It is the effort by a few young musicians to help rebuild Kerala, which has been crippled by the floods. This Sunday, the city will witness a grand music performance as the Thiruvananthapuram-based music bands team up to perform to raise funds for the flood affected. Five city-based bands will perform at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan on Sunday from 3 pm to 9 pm.“Most of us have been involving ourselves in the relief operations in our own ways.

But this is our attempt to do our bit as musicians. We hope that more artists will come forward and contribute to the cause,” says Santhosh Sasi, one of the organisers and the manager and sound engineer of Copper Planet.

All the proceeds will go to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.The lineup comprises bands such as the Copper Planet, Collective Conscious, Eettillam, Kadal The Band and Cut-a-vibe. Popular singer Job Kurian will also be rendering a guest performance.

The ‘Do for Kerala’ concert is being organised by ‘Wild Arts Entertainments’, a collective comprising the bands which has been formed for the fundraising programme.The musical night is also set to offer a grand evening to the city residents with sumptuous food. A few food counters by home chefs will also be set up at the venue.

Social media group EAT – Eat At Trivandrum is coordinating the food scene at the concert. “We gave a call for food vendors through our social media group EAT. Around four food outlets including a live food stall will be set up,” says Arvind Soju, the admin of EAT.The ticket costs C150 per person. The tickets can be obtained from various outlets in the city or can be availed online at https://www.meraevents.com/event/do-for-kerala-concert

