Additional coach for Sabari Express

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways has announced its decision to extend temporary augmentation of Sabari Express. Train No 17230 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Hyderabad Sabari Express temporary augmentation by one Sleeper Class coach has been extended from September 5 to October 4. Train No 17229 Hyderabad–Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express temporary augmentation by one Sleeper Class coach has been extended from September 3 to October 2.