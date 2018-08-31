Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

City doctors on service spree in flood-hit areas

Several practising doctors from the city are conducting medical  camps at Chengannur, Aranmula, Pathanamthitta, Pandanad, Pandalam and Pozhiyur to treat flood victims. 

Published: 31st August 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Several practising doctors from the city are conducting medical  camps at Chengannur, Aranmula, Pathanamthitta, Pandanad, Pandalam and Pozhiyur to treat flood victims. The doctors have been travelling daily from the city to these areas and back.Many of them are working under the banner of Sevabharathi.

According to the organisation’s district president Dr Ranjith Hari,   the team is led by Dr K Prasanna Moorthy, retired professor of Dermatology, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.Around 350-400 patients attend the medical camps on an average daily basis. “For the past five days, a team of five doctors, five pharmacists and four nursing staff from the district are conducting camps. We set up the camp in each area and the public response is good,” he added.

Medicines worth Rs 10 lakh have been distributed to people. The  priority is mainly to prevent contagious diseases and skin diseases which are a possibility.  The team will soon start a camp in Kuttanad too.
 “It is still waterlogged. Our team had conducted camps there during the first spell of rains.  We will be
setting up camps in the next few days, ” said Dr Ranjith Hari.

