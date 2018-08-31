Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Film crew to dedicate profit to flood victims

When the flood hit across the State,  many film artists came forward and extended their support to the people who were affected.

Published: 31st August 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:When the flood hit across the State,  many film artists came forward and extended their support to the people who were affected. Being organised or individually they have contributed and became part of the noble cause.  Now a movie and its crew are gearing up to take the edge off the hard times in Kerala caused by one of the most devastating floods in the state’s history.     

Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguaranmar, a Malayalam feature film, which is all set to hit the theatres soon, promises one-fourth of the profit to flood-affected people.Doctors in Aickarakkonam, directed by Biju Majid is produced by  UAE based Aries Group by putting to use their Corporate Social responsibility.
“This is not the first time that we are offering a helping hand to the needy. We had provided the entire profit of movie Jalam for the homeless in Idukki,” said Sohan Roy, Chairman and CEO of Aries Group.

They had also delivered the flood-affected people of Kuttanadu with essential relief materials.The film is expected to release on September 21, in more than a hundred theatres all across the State. 25 per cent of the gross income of the movie to be set aside for flood-affected people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods Kerala Rains film artists Kuttanadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing