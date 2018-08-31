Film crew to dedicate profit to flood victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:When the flood hit across the State, many film artists came forward and extended their support to the people who were affected. Being organised or individually they have contributed and became part of the noble cause. Now a movie and its crew are gearing up to take the edge off the hard times in Kerala caused by one of the most devastating floods in the state’s history.

Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguaranmar, a Malayalam feature film, which is all set to hit the theatres soon, promises one-fourth of the profit to flood-affected people.Doctors in Aickarakkonam, directed by Biju Majid is produced by UAE based Aries Group by putting to use their Corporate Social responsibility.

“This is not the first time that we are offering a helping hand to the needy. We had provided the entire profit of movie Jalam for the homeless in Idukki,” said Sohan Roy, Chairman and CEO of Aries Group.

They had also delivered the flood-affected people of Kuttanadu with essential relief materials.The film is expected to release on September 21, in more than a hundred theatres all across the State. 25 per cent of the gross income of the movie to be set aside for flood-affected people.