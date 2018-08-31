Kerala government sought public help in documenting the floods

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The government has sought the help of the public to help document the floods which have crippled the state. If you are one of those who has a video or picture that documents the floods or of the ruins that the floods have resulted in, then you could hand over the media to the government. The idea is to document the floods, one of the worst disasters in the history of the state.

The media documents are being sourced with an aim to document the floods and store it in the state video archives of the Information and Public Relations department. The media captured through cell phones can also be submitted. The media related to the opening of the dams; that of rivers that changed their course; landslides; the flooding that ensued; roads and bridges that got destroyed by the floods; places of worship that got inundated; relief camps and rescue operations; and cleaning operations, among others, are being sourced.

Media houses, photographers, videographers and the public can chip in the mammoth effort to document the floods. Those in possession of the media pertaining to the floods are required to copy the same in a hard disk or DVD and submit it to the respective district information offices. They can also V-transfer it to keralaflood2018prd@gmail.com. The media should be accompanied by a self-certification to prove its ownership. It should also contain the place, date, time and the name of the person who captured it.

