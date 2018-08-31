Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala government sought public help in documenting the floods

The media documents are being sourced to document the floods and store it in the state video archives of the PRD.

Published: 31st August 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

People stranded on the terrace of an isolated house surrounded by flood waters at Paravoor  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The government has sought the help of the public to help document the floods which have crippled the state. If you are one of those who has a video or picture that documents the floods or of the ruins that the floods have resulted in, then you could hand over the media to the government. The idea is to document the floods, one of the worst disasters in the history of the state.

Also Read | Kerala floods: All-party delegation meets Rajnath Singh; seeks more funds for state

The media documents are being sourced with an aim to document the floods and store it in the state video archives of the Information and Public Relations department. The media captured through cell phones can also be submitted. The media related to the opening of the dams; that of rivers that changed their course; landslides; the flooding that ensued; roads and bridges that got destroyed by the floods; places of worship that got inundated; relief camps and rescue operations; and cleaning operations, among others, are being sourced.

Media houses, photographers, videographers and the public can chip in the mammoth effort to document the floods. Those in possession of the media pertaining to the floods are required to copy the same in a hard disk or DVD and submit it to the respective district information offices. They can also V-transfer it to keralaflood2018prd@gmail.com. The media should be accompanied by a self-certification to prove its ownership. It should also contain the place, date, time and the name of the person who captured it.

Those in possession of the media reports or footage on floods are required to copy the same in a hard disk or DVD and submit it to the respective district information offices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
floods Kerala Floods Kerala Rains documentation of floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing