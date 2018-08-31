Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Social worker of HRDC to build 25 houses

The organisation is constructing free homes for Adivasis in Wayanad district named Sadgraha.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Social worker and secretary of HRDC, a voluntary organisation, Aji Krishnan, has called upon the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and confirmed he will construct 25 houses in his 1.25-acre land for flood victims. Pre-fabricated homes in 450 square feet will be constructed and given to the victims, he said.The organisation is constructing free homes for Adivasis in Wayanad district named Sadgraha.

At present, construction of 161 houses is under progress in Wayand and 30 houses have already been handed over to the tribals. Aji Krishnan said Power Minister M M Mani after coming to know of this project requested him to construct homes at Idukki and hence this decision.

