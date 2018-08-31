UST Global partners with mobile app testing platform pCloudy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company is all set to partner with pCloudy, a California-based Mobile App testing platform. It is a one-of-its-kind full life cycle testing platform for mobile app developers, quality engineers and DevOps teams. This partnership will enable UST Global to offer digital applications with quality at high speed to their clients via a continuous testing process that leverages pCloudy’s mobile testing platform.

pCloudy is a single platform to offer full life cycle application testing for organisations from SMB to large enterprises to run tests on public, private cloud as well as on premise devices. Quality engineering teams can run AI powered exploratory tests to automatically test the mobile applications over hundreds of real mobile devices and gives its users real time insights into the app behavior and performance. This strategic alliance between pCloudy and UST aims to disrupt quality engineering for digital applications and align testing with Agile and DevOps practices.

Avinash Tiwari, CEO, pCloudy, said, “pCloudy’s partnership with UST Global is going to disrupt the mobile application testing and make it future-ready. This alliance will help UST Global’s clients achieve optimal results from testing, accelerate application delivery and error free apps through manual, automated, bot or crowd tests performed on real devices.” Sunil Kanchi, chief information officer and senior vice president, UST Global, said that pCloudy’s mobile testing platform will be a great addition to their quality engineering practice.