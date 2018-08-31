Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

UST Global partners with mobile app testing platform pCloudy

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company is all set to partner with pCloudy, a California-based Mobile App testing platform.

Published: 31st August 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company is all set to partner with pCloudy, a California-based Mobile App testing platform. It is a one-of-its-kind full life cycle testing platform for mobile app developers, quality engineers and DevOps teams. This partnership will enable UST Global to offer digital applications with quality at high speed to their clients via a continuous testing process that leverages pCloudy’s mobile testing platform.

pCloudy is a single platform to offer full life cycle application testing for organisations from SMB to large enterprises to run tests on public, private cloud as well as on premise devices. Quality engineering teams can run AI powered exploratory tests to automatically test the mobile applications over hundreds of real mobile devices and gives its users real time insights into the app behavior and performance. This strategic alliance between pCloudy and UST aims to disrupt quality engineering for digital applications and align testing with Agile and DevOps practices.

Avinash Tiwari, CEO, pCloudy, said, “pCloudy’s partnership with UST Global is going to disrupt the mobile application testing and make it future-ready. This alliance will help UST Global’s clients achieve optimal results from testing, accelerate application delivery and error free apps through manual, automated, bot or crowd tests performed on real devices.” Sunil Kanchi, chief information officer and senior vice president, UST Global, said that  pCloudy’s mobile testing platform will be a great addition to their quality engineering practice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UST Global pCloudy mobile app

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing