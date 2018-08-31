Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Varkala municipal staff conduct cleaning work

Varkala municipal employees have completed cleaning works of a primary health centre and two houses in flood-hit Chengannur. 

Published: 31st August 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Varkala municipal employees have completed cleaning works of a primary health centre and two houses in flood-hit Chengannur. Around 35 employees, including the Municipality Secretary, took part in the drive. Earlier, during the flood, six country-made boats fitted with outboard engines were delivered from Varkala to Chengannur to conduct rescue operations. The cleaning process will continue in the coming days.

Cleaning works in Kadinamkulam Kadinamkulam panchayat administration has completed cleaning activities in houses that were affected by water logging due to rain. The canals in the area were also cleaned to ensure smooth flow of water. During the recent rains, water had entered houses in 11 out of 23 wards. After seven canals were cleaned, water began flowing to Kadinamkulam backwaters. Maivalli canal was also re-constructed to prevent water-logging in the adjoining areas. The cleaning works were conducted by the panchayat members with the support of Kudumbasreee members, Asha workers and MGNREG workers.

