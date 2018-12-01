Programme to promote hygiene awareness

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Higher Education in association with the Adani Foundation will implement 'Swachhagraha', an initiative to inculcate hygiene awareness among students.

The scheme will be inaugurated by Museums and Archaeology minister Ramachandran Kadannappally on Saturday at the Bishop's House Compound Velayambalam, at 9.30 am, the presence of Vattiyoorkavu MLA K Muralidharan.

Last year the scheme was implemented in selected schools of Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts on a pilot basis. The same is being implemented in more schools following the success of the scheme.

To be implemented in 150 government, un-aided and private schools, the scheme is for class IX students only.As part of the scheme, each school will set up a school club with 20 students and a nodal officer. Each member of the club will take a pledge to maintain self-hygiene.