Small-scale sector in Thiruvananthapuram set to get swanky

The small-scale industries sector in the city could soon get IT park-style functioning spaces.

Published: 01st December 2018 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Merin Mariya 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The small-scale industries sector in the city could soon get IT park-style functioning spaces. Under the land allotment policy of the government, initiated by the District Industries Centre, a proposal has been put forward to give a new face to the Veli industrial estate with a major 108-acre addition to the estate. 

The proposal includes building swank, multi-storied offices to accommodate value-added food product manufacturing units, readymade garments and textiles, IT and ITES, furniture, chemical product (mostly soap) manufacturing units, and fabrication and other light engineering industries.

The project will have two infrastructure developments: Gala 1 for an estimated Rs 10 crore, and Gala Two for Rs 22 crore. A re-proposal has been sent requesting additional funds. 

"The plan is to build next-generation industries with a modern outlook. Hindustan Latex Ltd will be in charge of the construction. Hopefully, it will be completed in 18 months," said Vinod K Sreedharan, manager, District Industries Centre. "We have submitted a proposal with revised estimates: Rs 40 crore for Gala 1 and Rs 50.88 crore for Gala 2," he said.

The blocks are set to have co-working spaces and common facilities, such as storage spaces and warehouses. "Similar to IT parks, we will have a common chartered accountant taking care of three companies," said K Biju, director of Industries & Commerce. While the industrial estate construction progresses the DIC focuses on vertical leadership development. 

The DIC aims to create more economic growth and job opportunities through the new industrial units in Veli. According to the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the adoption of new generation technologies and modern industrial units will bring an expansion of the industrial sector in the capital city.

Comments

