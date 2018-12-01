The end of the road for Thiruvananthapuram Road Improvement Project?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CAG has pulled up the Kerala Road Fund Board (KFRB) for giving undue financial gain worth crores of rupees to a contractor engaged for the Thiruvananthapuram City Road Improvement Project. The Thiruvananthapuram City Road Improvement Project was implemented under BOT with half-yearly annuity of Rs 17.749 crore.

The operation and maintenance period was 15 years. The CAG has found that the project facilities were not maintained as per agreement conditions and the KRFB did not invoke penal provisions against the concessionaire.

The CAG report also mentions the KRFB did not engage the independent engineer/project engineer according to the procedure prescribed under the concession agreement. Consequently, the commissionaire refused to accept the observations of the independent engineer.

KRFB is also accused to have allowed exorbitant rates at differential cost for substituting material for pavement of footpath resulting in undue benefits of Rs 10.74 crore to the concessionaire.

"The KRFB incurred an amount of Rs 79.50 lakh for providing traffic wardens to regulate traffic during construction, which was to be borne by the concessionaire," the report said.

Consequent on the phasing of the project, payment of proportionate annuity was regulated rendering undue financial gain worth Rs 3.98 crore to the commissionaire. Exorbitant rates were fixed for restoration works, which entailed financial burden to the utility and undue benefit to the concessionaire, the report said.

CAG pulls up board for 'painting'

The auditor also criticised the KRFB for spending Rs 90,000 to purchase a painting of renowned artist B D Dethan. The CEO told the CAG team that the painting was purchased under the orders of the then member-secretary T O Sooraj to furnish his office at the government secretariat. It was returned to the KRFB on his tenure end as PWD Secretary.

"The act or rules do not provide for incurring of such expenditure by the board and the action also violated the provisions of the Kerala Financial Code, which stipulates that purchase of portraits for public buildings requires sanction from the government," the CAG report said.The CEO has assured the CAG to take steps for for valuation and disposal of the painting.