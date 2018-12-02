Former Kerala BJP chief stages protest at high-powered meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: V Muralidharan MP on Saturday created a flutter at the MPs’ meet convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when he showed up wearing a black badge to register his protest against the government’s gag on the media, police atrocity against BJP general secretary K Surendran and action against Ayyappa Karma Samithi activists.

The BJP Rajya Sabha member, who is observing the mandatory 41-day penance for those undertaking the trek to the hill shrine, turned up in black attire and remained barefoot which is the full attire of a Sabarimala-bound pilgrim. He also sported a beard.

Muralidharan told reporters outside the meeting venue he is not walking out but rather registering his protest at the police action against Surendran, media ban and foisting cases on Ayyappa Karma Samithi workers.

On the NSS boycotting the Renaissance Meet convened by the Chief Minister, Muralidharan said: ‘‘Can this be called renaissance? Are Rehana Fathima and Mary Sweety renaissance leaders, they cannot be even termed activists.” “They are anarchists and this is not renaissance,” he added.