Private college teachers allege rules violation in Kerala University elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Private College Teachers' Association (KPCTA) has come out with a charge regarding alleged anomalies in the inclusion of a private college principal in the voters’ list for the upcoming Kerala University (KU) Senate election and selecting him as a candidate from the principals’ constituency of private colleges.On Saturday, the association members called on Kerala University Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai seeking immediate action.

The Senate election is scheduled for December 31. The association members alleged the university has violated rules by including a principal who is ineligible to either to cast his vote or contest in the Senate election.As per the electoral rules, there should be a three-member list of candidates and a 13-member list of voters from the principals’ constituency who are eligible to cast votes in the election.

However, the name of KS Anilkumar, principal of Sree Ayyappa College, Eramallikkara, was included in the list after the last date (August 10) for filing nominations for the candidature. In addition, he was not holding a permanent post of principal at the time of election notification, the members alleged.

They said Anilkumar was approved as a principal by the Syndicate at its meeting on August 31.

“It is clear there are some anomalies in the inclusion of candidates in the list. Normally, three persons from the principal’s constituency would win in the elections. Now, one more person has been included violating the electoral norms. We suspect a political motive behind this. “Hence, we demand the exclusion of his name from the list as he is not eligible to be included in the rolls. Moreover, Anilkumar was only principal-in-charge at the time of election notification.

“This also makes his candidature invalid.We met the VC and shared our apprehension. The VC has assured us speedy action if anything is found to be illegal,” said U Abdul Kalaam, general secretary, KPCTA. Earlier, the High Court had ordered principals of all colleges affiliated to the University of Kerala are eligible to cast their votes in the election to the Senate from the principals’ constituency.

The university had introduced a new clause, as per which, only the principals whose postings were approved by the university are eligible to cast their votes in the election of candidates from principals’ constituency to the Senate.

‘Allegations baseless’

Refuting the allegations, Anilkumar said his appointment as a principal was approved by the university in 2016 itself.“The allegations against me are baseless. I was not a principal-in-charge and I have been working as a full-time principal from October 18, 2016. So there is no point in the allegations,” he said.