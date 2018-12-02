Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Private college teachers allege rules violation in Kerala University elections

The Senate election is scheduled for December 31. 

Published: 02nd December 2018 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University

Kerala University campus.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala Private College Teachers' Association (KPCTA) has come out with a charge regarding alleged anomalies in the inclusion of a private college principal in the voters’ list for the upcoming Kerala University (KU) Senate election and selecting him as a candidate from the principals’ constituency of private colleges.On Saturday, the association members called on Kerala University Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai seeking immediate action. 

The Senate election is scheduled for December 31. The association members alleged the university has violated rules by including a principal who is ineligible to either to cast his vote or contest in the Senate election.As per the electoral rules, there should be a three-member list of candidates and a 13-member list of voters from the principals’ constituency who are eligible to cast votes in the election. 

However, the name of  KS Anilkumar, principal of Sree Ayyappa College, Eramallikkara, was included in the list after the last date (August 10) for filing nominations for the candidature. In addition, he was not holding a permanent post of principal at the time of election notification, the members alleged. 
They said Anilkumar was approved as a principal by the Syndicate at its meeting on August 31. 

“It is clear there are some anomalies in the inclusion of candidates in the list. Normally, three persons from the principal’s constituency would win in the elections. Now, one more person has been included violating the electoral norms. We suspect a political motive behind this. “Hence, we demand the exclusion of his name from the list as he is not eligible to be included in the rolls. Moreover, Anilkumar was only principal-in-charge at the time of election notification. 

“This also makes his candidature invalid.We met the VC and shared our apprehension. The VC has assured us speedy action if anything is found to be illegal,” said U Abdul Kalaam, general secretary, KPCTA. Earlier, the High Court had ordered principals of all colleges affiliated to the University of Kerala are eligible to cast their votes in the election to the Senate from the principals’ constituency. 

The university had introduced a new clause, as per which, only the principals whose postings were approved by the university are eligible to cast their votes in the election of candidates from principals’ constituency to the Senate. 

‘Allegations baseless’
Refuting the allegations, Anilkumar said his appointment as a principal was approved by the university in 2016 itself.“The allegations against me are baseless. I was not a principal-in-charge and I have been working as a full-time principal from October 18, 2016. So there is no point in the allegations,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala University elections Kerala Private College Teachers Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp