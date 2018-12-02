Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

State to provide jobs to youth suiting their skills: Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is trying to provide employment to people according to their qualification.

Published: 02nd December 2018 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is trying to provide employment to people according to their qualification. Speaking after inaugurating the ‘employment mela’ organised by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation here on Saturday, he said the skilled labourers choosing overseas destinations is mainly because of the lack of opportunities in the state.

Wishing to end this practice, the chief minister said the state government is also taking steps to get the man power of its youth in their young age. There are a lot of foreign companies coming forward to set up their base in Kerala and the state has a bright future now. “We are trying to rebuild the state after the worst-flood and there is no room for worry for the youth as the state would be developed in tune with the time,” he said.

The state has a good employment friendly atmosphere and no institutions were closed down in the recent past in the state owing to employee-employer dispute. “But the state is being depicted in a poor light outside the state. We have introduced ease of doing business in order to speed up and facilitate the trade along with contributing to make doing business easier”, he said. 

Similarly, the approach of the civil society to the investors has also to be improved in sync wit the time. If one investor invests money in the state, naturally he/she is bound to make profit. The local body institutions should try to help the investor, rather than putting up barriers before the investors, he said. Corporation Mayor VK Prashand presided over the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Thiruvananthapuram job mela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp