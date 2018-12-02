State to provide jobs to youth suiting their skills: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is trying to provide employment to people according to their qualification. Speaking after inaugurating the ‘employment mela’ organised by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation here on Saturday, he said the skilled labourers choosing overseas destinations is mainly because of the lack of opportunities in the state.

Wishing to end this practice, the chief minister said the state government is also taking steps to get the man power of its youth in their young age. There are a lot of foreign companies coming forward to set up their base in Kerala and the state has a bright future now. “We are trying to rebuild the state after the worst-flood and there is no room for worry for the youth as the state would be developed in tune with the time,” he said.

The state has a good employment friendly atmosphere and no institutions were closed down in the recent past in the state owing to employee-employer dispute. “But the state is being depicted in a poor light outside the state. We have introduced ease of doing business in order to speed up and facilitate the trade along with contributing to make doing business easier”, he said.

Similarly, the approach of the civil society to the investors has also to be improved in sync wit the time. If one investor invests money in the state, naturally he/she is bound to make profit. The local body institutions should try to help the investor, rather than putting up barriers before the investors, he said. Corporation Mayor VK Prashand presided over the function.