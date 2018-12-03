City set to host tribal students arts fest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the preparations are on for the 59th edition of the Kerala School Arts festival in Alappuzha from December 7 to 9, the capital city is all set to witness the grandeur of another festival of students.

Aimed to identify the talents of tribal students, Sargotsavam 2018, the state arts festival of students of model residential schools and pre-matric hostels run by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department will begin here on Monday.

The main venue of

Sargotsavam in

T’Puram gets decked

up to welcome tribal

students

It will showcase the endemic art forms of forest dwellers and their traditions. The main venue of the event will be at Nishagandhi and Suryakanti auditorium on Kanakakunnu palace premises.

The three-day fest will conclude on Wednesday. Around 800 students representing 20 model residential schools and 112 pre-matric hostels are expected to participate in the fest.

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister A K Balan will inaugurate the fest at 11 am at Nishagandhi auditorium.

K Muraleedharan MLA will preside over the function. A cultural procession will be conducted from Vellayambalam to Kanakakkunnu before the beginning of the festival. In addition to Nishagandhi and Suryakanti, three more venues- Neelambari, Neelakurinji and Kanikonna- have been arranged for the events at Kanakakunnu palace itself.

There will be 20 items in the senior category and 12 in the junior category. These include folk dance, group dance, group song, traditional dance, light music, poetry writing, essay writing and painting.

On Monday, traditional dance, group song, poetry recitation, poetry writing, essay writing and elocution items will be held.

The winners will get grace marks as in the State School Arts Fest.

Highlights

The main highlight of the event is performances of folk dances of tribals. Vattakali, Kambalanatti, Malappulayattam, Paliyanirtham, Gadhwika, Mangalamkali will enrich the capital in the coming days.

Media centre will function today

A special media centre will start functioning at the Kanakakunnu Palace on Monday under the aegis of Information and Public Relations Department. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function on Wednesday.