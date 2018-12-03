Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

City set to host tribal students arts fest

The winners will get grace marks as in the State School Arts Fest. 

Published: 03rd December 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the preparations are on for the 59th edition of the Kerala School Arts festival in Alappuzha from December 7 to 9, the capital city is all set to witness the grandeur of another festival of students.

Aimed to identify the talents of tribal students, Sargotsavam 2018, the state arts festival of students of model residential schools and pre-matric hostels run by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department will begin here on Monday. 

The main venue of
Sargotsavam in
T’Puram gets decked
up to welcome tribal
students

It will showcase the endemic art forms of forest dwellers and their traditions. The main venue of the event will be at Nishagandhi and Suryakanti auditorium on Kanakakunnu palace premises. 

The three-day fest will conclude on Wednesday. Around 800 students representing 20 model residential schools and 112 pre-matric hostels are expected to participate in the fest. 

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister A K Balan will inaugurate the fest at 11 am at Nishagandhi auditorium. 

K Muraleedharan MLA will preside over the function. A cultural procession will be conducted from Vellayambalam to Kanakakkunnu before the beginning of the festival.  In addition to Nishagandhi and Suryakanti, three more venues- Neelambari, Neelakurinji and Kanikonna- have been arranged for the events at Kanakakunnu palace itself. 

There will be 20 items in the senior category and 12 in the junior category. These include folk dance, group dance, group song, traditional dance, light music, poetry writing, essay writing and painting. 
On Monday, traditional dance, group song, poetry recitation, poetry writing, essay writing and elocution items will be held. 

The winners will get grace marks as in the State School Arts Fest. 

Highlights 
The main highlight of the event is performances of folk dances of tribals. Vattakali, Kambalanatti, Malappulayattam, Paliyanirtham, Gadhwika, Mangalamkali will enrich the capital in the coming days. 
Media centre will function today
A special media centre will start functioning at the Kanakakunnu Palace on Monday under the aegis of Information and Public Relations Department.  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function on Wednesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp