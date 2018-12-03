Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IIT Palakkad joins hands with UST Global

For the joint R&D, the students will work at UST Global’s Infinity LabsTM for three to six months across the company's various locations in India.

IIT Palakkad. (Image courtesy: turing.iitpkd.ac.in)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UST Global has partnered with the Indian Institute of Palakkad (IIT Palakkad) to conduct joint R&D in technologies like AI/ML and Brain-Machine Interface, internship and job placement for the students. For the joint R&D, the students will work at UST Global’s Infinity LabsTM for three to six months across the company's various locations in India.

“This will offer a platform to the B.Tech students for joint R&D on new-age technologies. We are certain this will help the students get the right exposure to kick-start their career in technology,” said Alexander Varghese, chief administrative officer and country head of UST Global.

“It will not only help our undergraduate students get exposure to the latest know-how in the industry but also enable in technological innovations that answer real-world problems and address future needs of industry.

The internship experience will help them prepare well for taking up challenging industry problems in their future career,” said Vinod A Prasad, dean of Industry Collaboration and Sponsored Research, IIT-PKD.

