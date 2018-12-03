Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Muniyappan wins Trivandrum Marathon

Muniyappan M, a long-distance runner from Tamil Nadu, bagged the coveted 42-km full marathon title of Trivandrum Marathon.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Muniyappan M, a long-distance runner from Tamil Nadu, bagged the coveted 42-km full marathon title of Trivandrum Marathon. The marathon, held on Saturday evening, elicited keen response from within and outside the state, giving a ‘sporting’ thrust to the Rebuild Kerala initiative.

Muniyappan, who is a member of Genesis Sports Foundation, Coimbatore, covered the distance in 2 hours, 45 minutes and 45 seconds. Harman Bishnoi from Rajasthan (03:00:07) and Vinod Kumar (03:13:43) finished, respectively, runner-up and second runner-up in the segment.

In the 21-km half marathon for men, Rahul Kamal (01:12:07) bagged the first prize and Abhilash R (01:12:34) and Ram Kumar C (1:14:46) finished second and third. 

In the 21-Km run for women, Kalaiselvi from Trichy (01:40:37) lifted the first prize. Reshmi Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh (1:54:39) and Zoya Zia (02:01:27), stood second and third.

Preetha Sujeetha Warrier won the 10 km road race for women (00:57:22). Ambika Ramachandran (01:00:19) and Tania Liz Pradeep (01:00:20) stood second and third.

In the 10 km road race for men, Abhinand Sundaresan  (00:41:47), Appala Naidu (00:43:03) and Sivaparasad K (00:43:37), respectively, lifted the first three prizes. Technopark-based UST Global emerged the winner in Corporate Run segment.

Giving away prizes totalling `10 lakh to winners in different race categories, Industries and Sports Minister E P Jayarajan said the marathon will be held in all district centres on an annual basis.  

Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, A Jayathilak; director, Sports and Youth Affairs, Sanjayankumar, and president, Trivandrum Runners Club, N S Abhayakumar were present.

