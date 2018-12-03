Now cross your way to safety

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving pedestrian priority a push this year, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to build foot overbridges (FOB) in seven locations in the city. The move is to bring down pedestrian casualties while crossing roads, especially in the highways. "The foot overbridges will be constructed in two packages, ie from Kazhakoottam to Mukkola and Mukkola to Karod. FoBs will be set up near schools and junctions. The locations include MGM School, Near Akkulam Bridge, Kuzhivila, Kallara, Cordova Public School, Ambalathara, Thiruvallam Junction, Azhakulam, St Francis Sales Central School, Venganoor, Vazhamuttom and Kulathoor," said an official-in-charge, NHAI.

According to officials, the pedestrians should cultivate a habit of using facilities like the FoB. "At least H50 to 80 lakh has been allocated for each FoB. Once this becomes a reality, it will ensure that the traffic is not disrupted. It will also ensure pedestrians are safe while crossing the roads. The FoB is replete with safety features including handrails and CCTV cameras. The initiative will also ensure the safety of children especially during peak hours," said regional officer-in-charge, NHAI.

According to him, the 2013 circular states that regional officers can approve FoBs in the city. "The FoBs are constructed on the basis of information collected regarding the magnitude of pedestrian death-injury and the risk factors involved. Pedestrians who attempt to multi-task while crossing the road such as talking over a cell phone, text messaging, listen to music using plugged in-iPods have a higher risk of casualty," he said. The construction of an FoB has already begun near MGM school. Around 500 people cross the road at the Kazhakootam area between 5 pm to 7 pm. All seven FoB's will be open to the public by April 2019, they said.