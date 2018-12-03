Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police vehicle hits car, two injured

The injured were admitted to the Medical College Hospital.

Published: 03rd December 2018 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In spite of facing criticism for not causing the death of the man in Neyyattinkara who was pushed before a speeding car by a DYSP by not rushing him to hospital, the police are in the dock once again for not doing enough to shift two people, injured in an accident after their car was hit by a police vehicle. 

The incident happened near Chavadinada near Venganoor by 7.30 pm. Vizhinjam police said the private vehicle hit a police car that belonged to the A R Camp in Pulinkudi. The police who were travelling in the car put the injured people in an ambulance and then drove off. Sources said the locals, enraged by police apathy, tried to protest by blocking vehicles. 

Vizhinjam police said they were yet to identify the injured and claimed that the policemen in the car had helped the injured and the allegation suggesting otherwise was untrue. The injured were admitted to the Medical College Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp