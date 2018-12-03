Police vehicle hits car, two injured

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In spite of facing criticism for not causing the death of the man in Neyyattinkara who was pushed before a speeding car by a DYSP by not rushing him to hospital, the police are in the dock once again for not doing enough to shift two people, injured in an accident after their car was hit by a police vehicle.

The incident happened near Chavadinada near Venganoor by 7.30 pm. Vizhinjam police said the private vehicle hit a police car that belonged to the A R Camp in Pulinkudi. The police who were travelling in the car put the injured people in an ambulance and then drove off. Sources said the locals, enraged by police apathy, tried to protest by blocking vehicles.

Vizhinjam police said they were yet to identify the injured and claimed that the policemen in the car had helped the injured and the allegation suggesting otherwise was untrue. The injured were admitted to the Medical College Hospital.