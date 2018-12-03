Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sergei Esenin Award for V R Govindan Unni; Adoor Gopala Krishnan to inaugurate the Festival of Russian Language

Auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Festival of Russian Language and Literature at Hotel SP Grand Days, Panavila on December 4. 

Published: 03rd December 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Adoor Gopalakrishnan will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Festival.( Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer and journalist V R Govindan Unni has been selected for this year’s Esenin Award instituted in the memory of Russian lyric poet Sergey Esenin. The award which is into its tenth edition is instituted jointly by the Esenin State Museum in Moscow and the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Caption

Govindan Unni was selected for the award in acknowledgement of his contributions to popularising Russian literature in India. The Esenin Award is presented to Indian writers who has helped promote Russian literature through their works. Govindan Unni has translated Hadji Murat, a short novel by Leo Tolstoy which was also the Russian novelist’s last. Govindan Unni has also written several articles based on Russian works.  Fyodor A Rozovskiy, head, Cultural Department of Russian Embassy and Senior Counsellor, will present the award to Govindan Unni on December 4 at the Festival of Russian Language and Literature in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Last year, the award had gone to Tamil writer and translator Arumbu Subramanian who translated Fyodor Dostoevskiy’s ‘Brothers Karamazov’ into Tamil. 

Festival of Russian language and literature

Auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Festival of Russian Language and Literature at Hotel SP Grand Days, Panavila on December 4. 

Shashi Tharoor MP will deliver the keynote address. Fyodor A Rozovskiy, head, Cultural Department of Russian Embassy and Senior Counsellor, will be present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V R Govindan Unni Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp