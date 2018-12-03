Sergei Esenin Award for V R Govindan Unni; Adoor Gopala Krishnan to inaugurate the Festival of Russian Language

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer and journalist V R Govindan Unni has been selected for this year’s Esenin Award instituted in the memory of Russian lyric poet Sergey Esenin. The award which is into its tenth edition is instituted jointly by the Esenin State Museum in Moscow and the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Govindan Unni was selected for the award in acknowledgement of his contributions to popularising Russian literature in India. The Esenin Award is presented to Indian writers who has helped promote Russian literature through their works. Govindan Unni has translated Hadji Murat, a short novel by Leo Tolstoy which was also the Russian novelist’s last. Govindan Unni has also written several articles based on Russian works. Fyodor A Rozovskiy, head, Cultural Department of Russian Embassy and Senior Counsellor, will present the award to Govindan Unni on December 4 at the Festival of Russian Language and Literature in Thiruvananthapuram.

Last year, the award had gone to Tamil writer and translator Arumbu Subramanian who translated Fyodor Dostoevskiy’s ‘Brothers Karamazov’ into Tamil.

Festival of Russian language and literature

Auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Festival of Russian Language and Literature at Hotel SP Grand Days, Panavila on December 4.

Shashi Tharoor MP will deliver the keynote address. Fyodor A Rozovskiy, head, Cultural Department of Russian Embassy and Senior Counsellor, will be present.