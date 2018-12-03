Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Students from flood-hit areas bat for swimming classes in curriculum

Experts from the field of climate change, rural development agriculture and disaster management responded to the presentation made by the students and gave technical inputs.

Published: 03rd December 2018 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Swimming lessons need to be introduced in school curriculum as it is an important survival skill, said students from flood-affected areas who took part in the second edition of the Green Congress programme. A joint initiative of Green Army International and city Corporation, the two-day programme was aimed at collecting feedback from those who witnessed the calamity on the ground and send it to the authorities.

Experts from the field of climate change, rural development agriculture and disaster management responded to the presentation made by the students and gave technical inputs.

Panelist suggestion

Students must have mock drills and basic movements or crisis management sessions on a regular basis. Disaster management needs to be an integral part of the syllabus from now on, so children are prepared to meet any sort of hazard or disaster. A panchayat of children can put forth ideas and suggestions which elders might not have thought about.

During the disaster, the major issue was the complete blackout of the communication system, so an alternative communication system needs to be designed and deployed in a timely manner. A magazine which reflects the experiences the students had during flood should be published in all schools and its contents can include stories, poems or drawings. 

As an initial understanding of the local situation, the students need to be the reporter. They should visit the localities and do a flood mapping. In this manner, the students can engage in the damage assessment and rehabilitation process.

In high range areas, the buildings were damaged due to ignorance of land use patterns. This needs to be changed and the soil should be tested. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swimming lessons Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp