This bag keeps your dreams safe and dry

Steni Simon

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The August deluge washed away lives, property and people's livelihood in a matter of days. While most of their friends were undertaking rescue measures across the state, architect students Nishan Nazer and Arjun R Chandran of the College of Engineering, Trivandrum were busy with their studies. Wanting to make up for the lack of participation in the relief activities, the duo has designed a flood-bag with reusable vinyl sheets. The innovative model was pitched at the idea pitching competition organised at CET in association with the Kerala Startup Mission. “We thought of making use of the banners and flexes which are simply dumped along roadsides to design these flood bags. We will soon develop the bags so that it will be available in all sizes,” said Nishan Nazer, one of the innovators.

The water-proof bag, according to them can be used by shop-owners so that their products can be kept safe. Once sealed, the flood bags can be kept inside the shops. According to them, the bags may or may not float, even if the shop is filled with water. However, the bag will be completely safe. “This will help in reducing the economic loss. The vinyl sheet bags won't be costly and shopkeepers can purchase the product and store them in their shops," said Nishan.

The students say they can only start manufacturing the bags once they receive financial support. The cost of the flood bags will range from Rs 100 to Rs 200. Nishan says they also intend to train self-help groups and equip them to make flood bags at local levels thereby making the product more community-friendly and easily available. Nishan who is presently doing his Masters in Planning from CET was earlier selected for the SBI Youth of India fellowship in 2016. Through this, he chose to work in the housing sector by joining the NGO Gram Vikas.

As part of his work, he interacted with children of a tribal community at a school in Odisha. There, he built a multi-utility furniture titled 'SURFACE' where students could read, sleep and draw. He was inspired to take up the project due to the lack of proper infrastructure at the schools he worked in. So far, he has manufactured about 30-40 surface pieces.