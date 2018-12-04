Registration Dept rejects Kerala Cricket Association plea for change of name

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Cricket Association has landed in a sticky wicket after the State Registration Department rejected its application for change of its name and major changes in bylaw. The Supreme Court has in an order dated August 9, 2018 directed all state associations to amend their bylaw and to comply with a model draft bylaw of the BCCI formed on the basis of the apex court order.

The Registration Department has in a letter dated 13-9-18 (which is in procession of Express) addressed to the Secretary, Kerala Cricket Association, states that according to the Travancore-Cochin Literary, Scientific and Charitable Societies Registration Act 1955 ,there is no provision to change the name of an already registered charitable society and the Registrar’s office inferred that the KCA has totally changed the whole memorandum bylaws and even the name of the society. The Registrar office, in its letter, mentioned that the request cannot be considered as only amendment of bylaw but change of name also, and if resubmitted with just amendments, then it will be considered.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators will be giving the 10th status report to the apex court and for that the CoA has asked for the compliance certificate from all associations.Sreejith, Kerala Cricket Association secretary told Express the Registrar has not blatantly rejected our application and the registration officer wants a directive from the Supreme Court regarding changes similar to that of the one given by the BCCI.”

On whether the Kerala Cricket Association had applied for a name change, he replied in the negative. “We have not applied for a name change. May be the confusion is because we have given in writing that Kerala Cricket Association will henceforth be known as KCA. This may have created the issue”.

Sources with the Kerala Cricket Association, however, said there was indeed a move by the association to change its name and had applied to the Registrar which was why the application was rejected.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) headed by former CAG Vinod Rai has breathed round the neck of the cricket associations across the country following the Supreme Court directive. The immediate fallout of the CoA report will be that in a district association only one office-bearer will be able to have the voting rights in KCA election. Earlier, there were three votes and this has now changed. Sreejith said there will be only one representative to the Kerala Cricket Association from each district instead of three. Association secretary said that all former internationals from the state will be members of the KCA. At present it will be restricted to Tinu Yohannan.