Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Registration Dept rejects Kerala Cricket Association plea for change of name

On whether the Kerala Cricket Association had applied for a name change, he replied in the negative.

Published: 04th December 2018 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Cricket Association has landed in a sticky wicket after the State Registration Department rejected its application for change of its name and major changes in bylaw. The Supreme Court has in an order dated August 9, 2018 directed all state associations to amend their bylaw and to comply with a model draft bylaw of the BCCI formed on the basis of the apex court order.

The Registration Department has in a letter dated 13-9-18 (which is in procession of Express) addressed to the Secretary, Kerala Cricket Association, states that according to the Travancore-Cochin Literary, Scientific and Charitable Societies Registration Act 1955 ,there is no provision to change the name of an already registered charitable society and the Registrar’s office inferred that the KCA has totally changed the whole memorandum bylaws and even the name of the society. The Registrar office, in its letter, mentioned that the request cannot be considered as only amendment of bylaw but change of name also, and if resubmitted with just amendments, then it will be considered.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators will be giving the 10th status report to the apex court and for that the CoA has asked for the compliance certificate from all associations.Sreejith, Kerala Cricket Association secretary told Express the Registrar has not blatantly rejected our application and the registration officer wants a directive from the Supreme Court regarding changes similar to that of the one given by the BCCI.”

On whether the Kerala Cricket Association had applied for a name change, he replied in the negative. “We have not applied for a name change. May be the confusion is because we have given in writing that Kerala Cricket Association will henceforth be known as KCA. This may have created the issue”.
Sources with the Kerala Cricket Association, however, said there was indeed a move by the association to change its name and had applied to the Registrar which was why the application was rejected.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) headed by former CAG Vinod Rai has breathed round the neck of the cricket associations across the country following the Supreme Court directive. The immediate fallout of the CoA report will be that in a district association only one office-bearer will be able to have the voting rights in KCA election. Earlier, there were three votes and this has now changed. Sreejith said there will be only one representative to the Kerala Cricket Association from each district instead of three. Association secretary said that all former internationals from the state will be members of the KCA. At present it will be restricted to Tinu Yohannan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Cricket Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp