State arts festival for tribal students begins

This is the first time the state arts festival for tribal students is being held in the capital.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day state arts festival ‘Sargotsavam 2018’ organised by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department which began here on Monday opened to a full crowd at Nishagandhi auditorium in Kanakakkunnu Palace. About 1,325 students from 20 model residential schools and 112 pre-matric hostels are participating in the event spread across the venues at the Nishagandhi auditorium and Suryakanti Ground on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises.

This is the first time the state arts festival for tribal students is being held in the capital. Prior to the inaugural function, a cultural rally was held from Vellayambalam to Kanakakkunnu, followed by performances of theyyam, poopadayattam and nadan pattu. A band group comprising 20 each boys and girls from Model Residential School Vadasserikkara, Pathanamthitta and Kattela Model Residential School, Sreekaryam led the band. 

P Pugazhendi, director of Scheduled Tribes Development Department, hoisted the flag in the presence of R Prasannan, ST Department deputy director, and ITDP project officer C Vinod Kumar. The festival was inaugurated by Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes A K Balan at the Nishagandhi auditorium. During the inaugural address he said, “The tribal students should properly make use of the opportunity to hone their talents through these arts festivals.” 

K Muraleedharan MLA presided over the function and said that such events should be held regularly to build self-confidence in the students.About 32 events will be held in the three-day festival where 12 events are being held in junior category and 20 events in the senior category. The events include folk dance, group dance, group song, traditional dance, light music, poetry writing, essay writing and painting.  

The opening day witnessed events such as traditional dance, group song, poetry recitation. Folk dances of tribals - Vattakali, Kambalanatti, Malappulayattam, Paliyanirtham, Gadhwika, Mangalamkali will be a visual treat for the audience in the coming days.Apart from the locals, majority of the audience comprises students themselves. The participants filled the stage with their lively performance.

“Although the event does not get the required attention like state school fest,  we hope that the students will get enough opportunities to display their talents on stage. This time two people from Higher secondary have been appointed who will ensure that the students get the grace marks,”  said Rajesh Kumar, programme committee convenor. 

Different committees have been formed under the Scheduled Tribes Development Department to take care of the food and accommodation of the participants. A medical wing and welfare wing has also been set up for the students. Veli Government Youth hostel, Mar Ivanios College are some of the places where the students have been accommodated. A poster exhibition is also been conducted where 25 posters are on display at the entrance of Nishagandhi auditorium which focuses on awareness and empowerment programmes for SC/ST.

