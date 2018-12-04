Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

They came, they demanded and held a dharna

The dharna organised by the Physically Challenged All Sports Association Kerala, a body which champions the players' cause.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

The members of the Physically Challenged All Sports Association Kerala organising a dharna on Monday  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the city celebrated the 26th World Disability Day on Monday, at least 20 differently-abled athletes from various parts of the state staged a dharna in front of the Kerala State Sports Council. The dharna organised by the Physically Challenged All Sports Association Kerala, a body which champions the players' cause.

President and founder of the association, Kishor A M, an international medalist in Para Archery said, “As someone who has been in this field, I know there is abundance of talent in the state. But only one or two disabled persons from the state are able to participate in the national and international level. The government and sports council should recognise the disabled sports persons of the state and  should provide us with free coaching and training facilities.”

Unnikrishnan P, a para-athlete who is vocal about the issues faced by the sports players says they deserve recognition, because despite their physical limitations, they pursue sports. "However, we fail to receive any kind of support from the government or the State Sports Council. Eight states in India already have a provision for supporting disabled athletes, but in Kerala we still don't have such a system”, he said.

Inaugurating the dharna that saw the participation of national and international level medalists, P C George MLA said,“ A prosperous state like Kerala that leads the way in bringing landmark laws has fallen back in promoting the talent of differently-abled sports persons. They don’t have the necessary training facilities or even a ground to hold their competitions. The Sports Council should do justice to these individuals and provide them the necessary support.”

Unlike able-bodied sports persons who receive stipend and whose travel costs are covered by the sports council for national level competitions, these athletes receive no kind of financial assistance. Shibu S  who is orthopedically disabled has been training in weightlifting for the past one year." All expenses that occur on account of attending a competition, from the travel costs to the price of the jerseys we wear are borne by us. We are also required to follow a particular diet as part of the preparation. All these burden us financially and limits us,"  said Shibu.

Vineesh MR, who has won medals in shot put, volleyball and javelin throw at the national level. He was the only one from Kerala selected to be a part of the Cerebral Palsy World Games 2018 held at Spain. 
After spending  Rs 80,000 arranged via crowdfunding on registration and other preparations for the competition, he missed the event as he was unable to secure the visa on time.

"My father is bed ridden and my 60-year old mother works as daily wage labourer. It is with a lot of difficulty we arrange money for each competition", says Vineesh. The 20-year-old, however, has now set his eyes on the 2020 Paralympic Games. “With adequate training, I am confident that I can win a medal at the Paralympics,"  he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Physically Challenged All Sports Association World Disability Day

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Priyanka
    MAy i know which crowdfunding platform the funds was raised?
    3 days ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp