Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

They dance to the tribal beat

"Kattunayakan tribes perform 'Koonatta' dance at marriage functions or at 'narmamodey', the cultural practice of celebrating the menstrual festival.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

The students of Rajiv Gandhi Model Residential School, Noolpuzha,Wayanad  B P Deepu

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The students trained in the 'Koonatta' dance of  'Kattunayakan' tribe who performed at the 'Sargotsavam 2018' at Nishagandhi auditorium on Monday were in high spirits. They belonged to the Rajiv Gandhi Model Residential School in Noolpuzha Wayanad. The students who had won the first place in the 'primitive dance' category last year were part of one of the earliest known inhabitants of the Western Ghats, who are engaged in collection and gathering of forest produce, mainly wild honey and wax.

"Kattunayakan tribes perform 'Koonatta' dance at marriage functions or at 'narmamodey', the cultural practice of celebrating the menstrual festival. 'Koonatta' means 'Kuninj Attam', the performers dance in a bent position," said M P Vasu, Malayalam teacher, Rajiv Gandhi Model Residential School. 

'Koonatta' dance is performed by men and comprises of ten members in a group. One of the specialities of 'Koonatta' is that it does not have music in the background. Instead, the dance is performed following the instrumental beats of 'Kolalu', 'dumbetta' and 'chilanka'. "Kolalu is similar to flute but is made with forest grass and bamboo. 'jodumara', twin drums used to produce high tones and are made using deerskin and tree bark.

'Chilanka' will only be used by two members of the dance group," said Vasu. He also informed the entire group makes a  long, wavering, high-pitched vocal sound resembling a howl or 'Kurava'. The members of the dance group wear a white shirt and white 'mundu' and a white piece of cloth on their right shoulder while performing 'Koonatta'. "We have been performing 'Koonatta' since our childhood.

We don't have a trainer or a coach. We are born into this form. It is a part of our life. I started dancing 'Koonatta' at the age of five at the 'Kaavu Ulsavam'- forest festival. Every single person in our 'kudi' knows 'Koonattam'. We watch it and learn it all by ourselves," said Sanjeev P S, 'Koonattam' performer and class XII student. The Malayalam language they speak is a mix of Kannada and is quite difficult for others to comprehend.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sargotsavam 2018 Rajiv Gandhi Model Residential School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp