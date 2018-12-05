Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A leaf out of their lives

According to the director, the tribals and their ways of living are different.

Students perform a drama at Nishagandhi auditorium B P Deepu

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 'Kottayum Kariyum’, a drama within a drama narrates the story of tribal communities in Kerala who are subjected to unjust practices. The 20-minute drama performed by the students of Dr Ambedkar Memorial Residential School, Kattela at the 'Sargolsavam' 2018 portrayed the lives of tribes and the struggles they go through including extreme poverty, lack of education and exposure.

The drama unfolds in this manner. A student from the tribal community threatens to commit suicide by climbing on a tree with a rope on her neck. She is raising the threat against the school authorities. "The girl represents the tribal community. She was expelled from school because she dared to play a drama portraying the plight of a tribal girl. In the drama, she played the role of a 'Namboodiri', who belongs to the upper caste. The school authorities were offended by her audacity to play the role. The threat to commit suicide is a protest. Basically, the drama plays within a drama," said Abhilash Paravur, director.

According to the director, the tribals and their ways of living are different. "The health, education and even the existence of tribes are in threat. The drama is told in a humourous  pattern. Our students won the first prize in the previous year for their performance. They also received second prize in the 2016 state competitions. The drama is scripted by Rafeeq Mangalassery," said Abhilash.

Even though the drama is based on humour, pre-recorded poems are played in the background. The drama discusses discrimination against women, occupational differentiation and irregularities in the hierarchical social order while the tribal children seek basic education. "The drama is the story of our life. We have also gone through similar situations in life. Tribals are still seen and approached like untouchables. Many children were forced to drop out of school due to mistreatment. It feels good to act in a drama that makes sense," said Malavika MS, class XI student and drama participant.

