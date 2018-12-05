Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Against all odds

Diljith P V, a student of Dr Ambedkar Vidyanikethan CBSE Model Residential School (DAV CBSE MRS), Njaraneeli, Palode, left the audience in awe with his performance.

Published: 05th December 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Diljith P V performing at the festival

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Diljith P V, a student of Dr Ambedkar Vidyanikethan CBSE Model Residential School (DAV CBSE MRS), Njaraneeli, Palode, left the audience in awe with his performance. The native of Kannur district portrayed the farmer suicide issue that is prevalent in Kerala.

The dance begins with the prayer to 'Thevar' asking for his blessings for a good yield. The sudden floods, however, caused severe damage to the cultivable land. The farmer, however, has to return a certain portion of the rice received from the farm to the landlord. Unable to bear the pressure, the farmer commits suicide as he is not able to give the desired quantity of rice. "The farmer in the story represents the tribal farmers of Kerala who is on the verge of suicide," said Munshi Ayyappan, Diljith's dance teacher.

"I'm performing the folk dance for the first time and feel happy that I was able to perform on the stage,' said Diljith. "I only practised for seven classes but I am happy to give my best," he said.  "My parents cannot afford my schooling. My father owns a small hotel and my mother helps him. My father had undergone his angioplasty surgery some months ago," he said.Diljith is a regular in mono-act and participates in writing competitions. However, this is his first folk dance performance.

"My principal Raaji V R and manager Rajesh Kumar have always been a support. Raaji teacher approached me and asked me if I can perform folk dance and I happily agreed to perform. I don't have to spend on anything as the entire expenditure is handled by the school," he said.

Dilijith who is interested in machines said he wants to be a mechanical engineer in future. DAV CBSE MR School staged the inaugural performance for the Sargotsavam 2018 on Monday.

