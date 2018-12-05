Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Enthralling the audience with dramatic moves

There was visible energy on the second day of the State Arts Festival Sargotsavam 2018 organised by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department.

Published: 05th December 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There was visible energy on the second day of the State Arts Festival Sargotsavam 2018 organised by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. Several student drama troupes put up a good show at the event and thrilled the audience with their diversity. At least 29 dramas by students from ITDP and Model Residential Schools were staged, a record in the history of the festival.

A student performs a folk dance at
Nishagandhi auditorium as part of
Sargotsavam 2018 organised by the
Scheduled Tribes Development
Department B P Deepu

“We have received the highest numbers of entries for drama this year. Also, the quality of the performances have improved compared to the previous years,” said  Rajesh Kumar, programme committee convenor.About 1,325 students from 20 model residential schools and 112 pre-matric hostels are participating in the event which is spread across venues including Nishagandhi auditorium and Suryakanti ground on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises.

A total of 32 events are being held at the festival with 12 in the junior category and 20 events in the senior category. The other events include Nadodinirtham, water-colour painting competition,  poetry writing, essay writing and poetry recital. Vattakali, Kambalanatti, Malappulayattam, Paliyanirtham, Gadhwika, Mangalamkali, the tribal folk dances also attracted the audience.

The second day also opened to a full crowd. “There are more spectators during the evenings. We have received good feedback from the audience who say the programmes are properly structured,” said Rajesh.

A poster exhibition is also being conducted at the festival. Twenty-five posters are on display at the entrance of Nishagandhi auditorium and focus on awareness and empowerment programmes for SC/ST. A selfie booth has also been set up at the arts festival venue which resembles a climate-friendly hut made from bamboo belonging to the Kanikkar tribe. The festival is being conducted strictly following the Green protocol. Different stalls have been set up in the venues serving organic items.

Several committees to meet students' needs have been formed under the Department. A medical wing and welfare wing has also been set up for the students. Veli Government Youth hostel, Mar Ivanios are some of the places where the students have been accommodated. The festival will come to a close on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp