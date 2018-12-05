Enthralling the audience with dramatic moves

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There was visible energy on the second day of the State Arts Festival Sargotsavam 2018 organised by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. Several student drama troupes put up a good show at the event and thrilled the audience with their diversity. At least 29 dramas by students from ITDP and Model Residential Schools were staged, a record in the history of the festival.

A student performs a folk dance at

Nishagandhi auditorium as part of

Sargotsavam 2018 organised by the

Scheduled Tribes Development

Department B P Deepu

“We have received the highest numbers of entries for drama this year. Also, the quality of the performances have improved compared to the previous years,” said Rajesh Kumar, programme committee convenor.About 1,325 students from 20 model residential schools and 112 pre-matric hostels are participating in the event which is spread across venues including Nishagandhi auditorium and Suryakanti ground on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises.

A total of 32 events are being held at the festival with 12 in the junior category and 20 events in the senior category. The other events include Nadodinirtham, water-colour painting competition, poetry writing, essay writing and poetry recital. Vattakali, Kambalanatti, Malappulayattam, Paliyanirtham, Gadhwika, Mangalamkali, the tribal folk dances also attracted the audience.

The second day also opened to a full crowd. “There are more spectators during the evenings. We have received good feedback from the audience who say the programmes are properly structured,” said Rajesh.

A poster exhibition is also being conducted at the festival. Twenty-five posters are on display at the entrance of Nishagandhi auditorium and focus on awareness and empowerment programmes for SC/ST. A selfie booth has also been set up at the arts festival venue which resembles a climate-friendly hut made from bamboo belonging to the Kanikkar tribe. The festival is being conducted strictly following the Green protocol. Different stalls have been set up in the venues serving organic items.

Several committees to meet students' needs have been formed under the Department. A medical wing and welfare wing has also been set up for the students. Veli Government Youth hostel, Mar Ivanios are some of the places where the students have been accommodated. The festival will come to a close on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.