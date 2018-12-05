Film shooting controversy to be investigated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A recent incident where the flyover near the Legislative Assembly complex was blocked for hours for the shooting of a film will be investigated, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran informed the Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a question by C Mammuty MLA, Sudhakaran said the PWD officials had not issued any approval for the shooting of the said movie on the structure. The matter will be investigated and action will be taken, he said. Mammuty had wanted to know whether any action had been taken against the persons who blocked traffic on the busy flyover thereby causing hardship to motorists.

On September 5, one-way traffic from Palayam flyover near Chandrasekharan Nair stadium to PMG Junction was reportedly shut to traffic for hours for the film shoot.At the time, the city police had denied that the shooting had caused traffic snarls and attributed the extra rush to MBBS exams.

To a related question in the Assembly on Monday, the minister replied that film shootings are allowed on the 42 km of city roads managed by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), but only under strict conditions issued by the City Police Commissioner that such activities do not inconvenience motorists or pedestrians. Moreover, the approval is given after collecting a fee, the minister said.

For TV serials, the KRFB charges Rs 5000 as fee and Rs 10,000 as security deposit. For films, the fee is Rs 10,000 and security deposit, Rs 15,000. In fact, since June 1, 2016, KRFB has so far collected Rs 65,000 by way of fee from film and serial makers. The PWD has entrusted an Assistant Executive Engineer (Roads Division) for providing approval for the shooting of advertisements, films and serials on city roads.

Traffic blocked at Palayam flyover

On September 5, one-way traffic from Palayam flyover near Chandrasekharan Nair stadium to PMG Junction was reportedly shut to traffic for hours for the film shoot.At the time, the city police had denied that the shooting had caused traffic snarls and attributed the extra rush to MBBS exams.