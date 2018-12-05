Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Film shooting controversy to be investigated

In a written reply to a question by C Mammuty MLA, Sudhakaran said the PWD officials had not issued any approval for the shooting of the said movie on the structure.

Published: 05th December 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A recent incident where the flyover near the Legislative Assembly complex was blocked for hours for the shooting of a film will be investigated, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran informed the Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a question by C Mammuty MLA, Sudhakaran said the PWD officials had not issued any approval for the shooting of the said movie on the structure. The matter will be investigated and action will be taken, he said. Mammuty had wanted to know whether any action had been taken against the persons who blocked traffic on the busy flyover thereby causing hardship to motorists.

On September 5, one-way traffic from Palayam flyover near Chandrasekharan Nair stadium to PMG Junction was reportedly shut to traffic for hours for the film shoot.At the time, the city police had denied that the shooting had caused traffic snarls and attributed the extra rush to MBBS exams.

To a related question in the Assembly on Monday, the minister replied that film shootings are allowed on the 42 km of city roads managed by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), but only under strict conditions issued by the City Police Commissioner that such activities do not inconvenience motorists or pedestrians. Moreover, the approval is given after collecting a fee, the minister said.

For TV serials, the KRFB charges Rs 5000 as fee and Rs 10,000 as security deposit. For films, the fee is Rs 10,000 and security deposit, Rs 15,000. In fact, since June 1, 2016, KRFB has so far collected Rs 65,000 by way of fee from film and serial makers. The PWD has entrusted an Assistant Executive Engineer (Roads Division) for providing approval for the shooting of advertisements, films and serials on city roads.

Traffic blocked at Palayam flyover
On September 5, one-way traffic from Palayam flyover near Chandrasekharan Nair stadium to PMG Junction was reportedly shut to traffic for hours for the film shoot.At the time, the city police had denied that the shooting had caused traffic snarls and attributed the extra rush to MBBS exams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp