Pozhiyoor harbour: Rs 63 lakh set apart for investigation work

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Harbour Engineering Minister J Mercykutty Amma said an amount of `63 lakh has been sanctioned for carrying out investigation works for setting up a fishing harbour in Pozhiyoor of Kulathoor grama panchayat. According to her, once the investigation works get completed, the Harbour Engineering Department (HED) will conduct a preliminary model study. The minister’s affirmation has come up at a time when the local fishermen were found to be up in arms against the project.

“At present, research works like beach cross-section, shoreline survey, pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon wave data have been completed. The topographic survey has also been completed,” said Mercykutty Amma.

The minister further said the tentative layout, an outcome of the preliminary model study, will be sent for expert opinion at Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune.At the same time, HED officers said once the model-study gets completed the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study will be conducted. It is only after the EIA clearance the blueprint of the project will be finalised.

Earlier, the fisher community had come out with the allegation the said project could only help to aggravate their concerns, as the unscientific approach of the agencies concerned in constructing the harbour might result in loss of life and property of fishermen.

Citing the sorry-state of Muthalapozhi harbour, which the fishers calls the ‘black spot’, as fishing vessels capsized after being pounded by strong waves, throwing the fishermen into the sea, the fishing community is of the demand the HED will have to take them into confidence while moving ahead with the Pozhiyoor Harbour project.

Meanwhile, HED authorities said the said harbour will not only prove helpful for fishers from Kollamkode in Kanyakumari district at Tamil Nadu but also from Pozhiyoor, Poovar, Karimkulam, Kochuthura, Puthiyathura, Pallam and Pulluvila. They also said the new harbour could help to ease the congestion at the Vizhinjam fishing harbour during the peak season.

Meanwhile, it has been found the project will have to rely on Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board as no outlay has been made in the 2018-19 state Budget.