Sudheeran ridicules CM for choosing Vellappally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran has said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has committed a major blunder by appointing Vellappally Natesan as chairman of the organising committee of the Wall of Women movement.

He said this clearly indicates the political decay which has happened to Pinarayi. Sudheeran said appointing Vellappally who changes his opinion in the wink of an eye is tantamount to the failure of Pinarayi to understand things in a better perspective.

He said the statement made by Pinarayi three years ago does not match with the current position he had given to Vellappally. When Noushad, a youth from Kozhikode died in a manhole while trying to save two outstation labourers, the government had announced compensation to his family and Vellappally had come out against the decision and stated this was owing to Noushad being a Muslim and that the government was appeasing minorities.Pinarayi had then lashed out against him.

CM visits UDF MLAs on satyagraha

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid a visit to UDF MLAs V S Sivakumar, N Jayaraj and Parakkal Abdulla who are on a satyagraha in the Assembly protesting against the government action in the Sabarimala issue. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan was also with him.The Assembly continued to witness disorderly scenes on Tuesday with Opposition MLAs advancing to the well of the house and shouting slogans demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on charges of nepotism.