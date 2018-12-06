Curtains to go up on IFFK tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The capital is all set to host the International Film Festival of Kerala, which will kick off in the city on Friday. According to officials, last minute preparations are underway. The theme of this year's festival is 'rebuilding' Kerala.

The IFFK will screen 14 films in the international competition section. There will be 14 Malayalam films, including six films by debutant directors. Two films will be selected for the competition section. In the Indian Cinema section, there will be nine films of which only two will make it to the competition section.

As many as 15 theatres in the city will screen the films. Ajantha theatre, which used to screen cinemas during the IFFK during the previous years will not screen any films since the number of days of the festival has been brought down. Meanwhile, the renovation at Tagore theatre, the main venue is nearing completion. The sound system and screens have been renovated and the entry gate and compound wall will spot a new look.

The festival kits are ready and the registered delegates can collect the kit along with the passes from the festival office at Tagore theatre. The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Nishangandhi auditorium. The cultural events have been cancelled as part of reducing the expenses at the event.

The jury chairman and Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi will receive the lifetime achievement award during the inaugural function. Following the function, the opening film 'Everybody knows' will be screened.

" The venues are prepared to welcome the delegates for the 23rd IFFK. Even though this edition will be held in a low key manner due to the floods, we have never compromised the quality and the standards of films. The delegates can savour a complete movie experience while coming to the theatres.

Those who come to the theatre without reservation can collect a coupon two hours in advance to avoid last minute rush," said H Shaji, Deputy Director, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

The festival will have the usual interaction programmes and debates. Unlike previous festivals, the festival will be conducted in a shoestring budget and will be held with the support of sponsors and voluntary organisations or individuals.