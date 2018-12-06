By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Almost four months after the floods hit the state, several beneficiaries are yet to receive the flood relief remuneration promised by the state government. Corporation councillors allege that several beneficiaries have been left in the lurch and have not received Rs 10,000 as promised by the state government for immediate assistance to the citizens who had been affected due to devastating floods in the state. Councillors state that several ineligible candidates received the benefits.

Of 480 applicants from Valiyasala ward, only 11 beneficiaries have received the flood funding. "The village officers disbursed the money to the beneficiaries only after verification. However, those who have a good hold with the ruling factions received the amount sanctioned by the government," said Lakshmi M, Valiyasala ward councillor.

Similar complaints have been raised by other ward councillors including Kalady, Pangode and Jagathy. "Economically backward families residing near Killi river whose houses and furniture were damaged due to the flooding has not been considered. The real beneficiaries are running from one office to another," said Sheeja Madhu, Jagathy ward councillor.

The issue was raised in the previous Corporation council meet."The mayor should make sure that the beneficiaries receive the intended amount," said Anil Kumar, BJP councillor.Since the beneficiaries have not received the first instalment fund, they are unable to apply for Rs 1 lakh loan which has been granted by the government.

As per the order, the loan should be sanctioned only to those beneficiaries who receive the first amount.

The district administration had published the list of those who received a financial benefit during the flood.

Mayor V K Prasanth said the flood relief amount of Rs 10,000 has been distributed to around 1,561 beneficiaries within the Corporation limit. "The Corporation will make sure that only the beneficiaries receive the amount," he said.