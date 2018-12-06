Paving way for road of the future

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing in a major revolution in road construction, the Public Works Department has adopted a new policy which focuses on constructing roads using the most modern technology. The policy was revised following a recent Cabinet approval. According to PWD officials, the change was coming into effect 13 years after the department first considered it.

The policy is being considered under the PWD's present slogan 'New age, new construction', the new policy by PWD encourages use of modern technology for road construction. The policy which was approved on November 16 stresses using shredded plastic, natural rubber, modified bitumen and coir. Many experiments carried out in different places have shown that plastic waste can be used productively in road construction. One successful example is the Thiruvananthapuram Perumkadavila Marayamuttam road which was constructed using plastic waste. "We are using plastic waste for constructing roads as it has higher resistance to water and better performance over a period of time, " Jeevaraj MN, chief engineer, PWD Roads and Bridges and Administration.

"As per the new policy, latest techniques will be followed which will stress on the use of plastic waste and rubber for road construction. However, the technology will not be limited to roads alone. For bridges, we have embraced an integrated continuous slab technique. Thus we are ensuring that these roads and bridges have better longevity and require minimum maintenance," said Jeevaraj.

For ensuring the quality, the PWD quality control department and the vigilance wing have been strengthened. Social audits are being made compulsory for PWD works. As part of the policy change, the PWD will put an end to outsourcing DPRs to prevent corruption. Registrations have been made online. The project preparation units will be strengthened. The policy also suggests that roads should not be dug up for utility works. Separate design wings will be formed for structural design, bridge design, highway design, geotechnical engineering and environmental engineering. Black spots will also be identified to reduce accidents. Officials said a green building concept will also be introduced.

Induction training will be provided to engineers through the annual meet. GIS mapping of the roads and bridges will be made available to ensure transparency. Quality Control wings have been set up in different parts of the state of which one of the wings is based at Kerala Highway Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram. A grievance cell for roads has also been set up for improving road construction.