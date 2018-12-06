Proving her mettle, step by step

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Neethu Sanal, a student of Dr Ambedkar Memorial Model Residential School, Kattela does not shy away from challenges. The young girl who belongs to the 'Kanikkar' tribe actively participated in several events including the group, tribal, folk dance and drama. "I have been participating in the competition for the past six years. I won first prize in folk dance and drama, secured 'A' grade in tribal dance. This year the events were better organised than the previous years," said Neethu Sanal.

According to Neethu, there are special coaching instructors at Dr Ambedkar Memorial Model Residential School, Kattele who train students exclusively for Sargotsavam."We have a permanent staff at our school to teach tribal dance forms. I will not be participating next year as I am in class XII. For the traditional tribal dance category, we performed the dance of the 'Irular' tribes of Attapadi. I performed 'Kallumala Samaram', the famous agitation by the Pulayar community, at the folk dance competition," she said.

The revolt, according to Neethu, fought against social injustice meted out to her community. In her dance, Neethu used bhavas (facial expressions) to drive home the point. She also portrayed the existing social hierarchy- class discrimination, negligence towards the tribal community and restrictions faced by them in the education sector.

'Holding a separate competition is unfair'

According to one of the trainers at Dr Ambedkar Memorial Model Residential School, tribal students should be given the opportunity to compete with general students."Tribal students are no less than students belonging to the general category. It's been six years since I have been training students for Sargotsavam. However, I think it is entirely unfair to conduct a separate competition. The only positive aspect of this competition is that students receive a platform to nurture their traditional tribal dance forms," said a trainer at the Dr Ambedkar Memorial Model Residential School.