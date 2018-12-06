IFFK: Scant participation of film fraternity this season

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just a day remaining for the 23rd edition of Kerala’s biggest cinema carnival - to be run on a shoestring budget this edition due to the recent devastating floods - the film fraternity in the state seems to be cold-shouldering the fiesta. Contrary to previous editions, the current IFFK edition has scant representation from the tinsel town.

It seems there is some sort of deliberate disinterest from the part of the film fraternity. In fact, the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy had expected support from film associations in the conduct of the festival in view of lack of financial support from the government. The response, in general, is however not as expected. It is unfortunate that they are reluctant to spend `2,000 for a major cause, while on the previous occasion when free passes were issued, there were a substantial number of film delegates, said a source.

Representatives from the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy had even visited the rehearsal venue where members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) were practising for their mega show to be held along with FEFKA. “Despite repeated announcements at the venue, their lack of enthusiasm was pretty evident. What is more, none of them even turned up to attend the delegate pass inaugural function the other day,” the source said.

If there were more than 300 delegates representing film associations last time, this time the number of film delegates who have so far registered is very less.Also, there was no proper response from film organisations in supporting the Academy’s move to get sponsorships to hold the festival.A couple of recent controversies and tussles within the film field, including the controversies over state film award distribution and the tussle between AMMA and Women in Cinema Collective, could have played a role in actors keeping away from the fest, source said.

However, Chalachithra Academy vice-chairperson Beena Paul told ‘Express’ many filmmakers and technicians have registered for the festival this time also. “The mega show to be hosted by AMMA is on. The members of the association must be busy with that show. That could be the reason for many of them not turning up,” she said.

Though the initial response for delegate registration was not very positive - due to increased delegate fee - now more people are coming forward. “So far, we have around 7,112 delegates registered for the festival. We are hopeful that with the new three-day pass system, there would be another thousand delegates joining in the next couple of days,” said Academy secretary Mahesh Panchu.