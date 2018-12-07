IFFK: 34 films to be screened on first day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Thirty-four films, including the Turkish film Announcement directed by Mahmut Fazıl Coskun, will be screened on Friday, the first day of the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IIFK).

Jumpman directed by Russian director Ivan I Tverdovskiy and A Family Tour, a movie by Chinese filmmaker Ying Liang will be screened at 9 am. Working Woman, Midnight Runner and Girls Always Happy also will be screened on Day One. The screening of Apocalypto directed by Mel Gibson and Ingmar Bergman's Cries and Whispers also would be screened in the Hope and Rebuilding section of IFFK on Friday, the organisers said.

The inaugural film Everybody Knows will be screened after the opening function at 6 pm. The 132-minute psychological thriller in Spanish is written and directed by Asghar Farhadi and stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem. The open theatre at Nishagandhi will screen 17 films this year. The midnight screening of fantasy horror Tumbadd, Climax and The House that Jack Built is among the films that will be screened at Nishagandhi. The Image Book, a 2018 Swiss avant-garde horror film by Jean-Luc Godard, will be screened on the second day of the festival.

In all, 164 films are being screened this year. From December 7 to 13, thirteen theatres in the state capital will have 488 screenings in all. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which premiered at the 75th Venice International Film Festival in August, is also among the big attractions this year.