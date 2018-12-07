Despite ticket hike, IFFK organisers keep food rate same

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is nothing more relishing than watching your favourite movie with a snack. Even though the delegate fee has been increased to Rs 2,000 to make up for the lack of funding from the government, the organisers have decided to maintain the cost of food at all theatre canteens. "Kerala Chalachitra Academy will be providing food in packed container boxes for technical staff, police, volunteers, security and other staff. Food will be provided on a subsidy rate. The food centres will be opened at Kairali theatre and Tagore theatre," said Vimal, an organiser.

The delegates say food is definitely an important aspect. "I have been participating in the IFFK since 2014. It has become a habit for me to drop at one of the tea shops near Tagore theatre, sip a hot chai and reminisce the good old times," said Sudhakaran K, a delegate. The organisers in-charge said no major changes have been made to the food menu or the cost. Kudumbashree will open a stall at the Kairali theatre and delegates can pamper their taste buds at these stalls. There will also be a stall monitored by the Poojappura Central Prison," said Anand B, a volunteer.

Around 400 volunteers will be serving food without accepting daily wages. "We are here to help rebuild Kerala post-flood. We are doing the work for free this year," said Anjana Anilkumar, a volunteer.