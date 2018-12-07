Half-baked akkulam gears up for Phase 2 inauguration

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Akkulam tourism village which is touted to offer tourists a fantastic experience will be inaugurated on December 16, after phase-two renovation works. However, the inauguration is being conducted in a speedy manner, with authorities failing to ensure the promised facilities at the village.

A digital music fountain, amphitheatre, cycle track, renovation of the artificial waterfall, restoration of the pond, cricket bowling pitch are few among the promised facilities included in the Rs 4.93 crore phase two renovation project of Akkulam tourist village.

The Tourism Department signed the agreement for the renovation works with Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd (ULCCS). The renovation work began in June this year. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who inaugurated the renovation work procedures said they hoped to attract more tourists.

Only half of the promised works have been finished to date. Though the fencing of the pond has been completed, the flooring is yet to commence. “We will have to drain out the water for the flooring works. This will take time,” said site engineer, Rijo.

Though there were plans to renovate the fountain into a digital music cascade which can play up to 48 different tracks, no renovation has been held so far. The building remains in the same condition. No renovation has been carried to the roof, floor and basic infrastructure. The pipelines of the fountains are in rusted condition. The interior is filled with cobwebs. The artificial waterfall is not functioning as the water tank has been broken from the impact of a fallen tree. The cycle track has been renovated but has been invaded by overgrown weeds.

Speaking on the reason for delay of these facilities, the office of Tourism Minister said the technical sanction of the digital music fountain is still under process while the quotation for the artificial waterfall is waiting sanction. However, the old exhibition hall on the left side of the entrance has been renovated to a cafeteria building. Swimming pool renovation and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) office building is being furnished. The same is expected to be completed by December 15.