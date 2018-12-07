Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

In the box: Thirty films by debutant directors

The 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will feature more than 30 films by debutant directors which won critical attention at film festivals including Cannes, Berlin and Venice.

Published: 07th December 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will feature more than 30 films by debutant directors which won critical attention at film festivals including Cannes, Berlin and Venice.

The films include Tel Aviv On Fire which won actor Kais Nashif, the Best Actor Award at the Venice Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival Special Jury prize winner Ray and Liz and Rojo which secured three top awards at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Ali Abbasi's second directorial feature Border which won the Un Certain Regard award at 2018 Cannes Film Festival and the critically acclaimed Kenyan film Rafiki will also be screened.

Indian Premiere of The Announcement at IFFK

A dark comedy The Announcement  by Turkish director Mahmut Fazil Coskun which won the Special Jury Prize  at the 75th Venice International Film Festival is slated for its Indian Premiere at the IFFK. The film will be screened under the 'World Cinema category. The Announcement is a blend of political history, humour, drama and violence in an impressive hybrid. The film portrays the political scenario of the present and the past of Turkey. The film will be screened on Friday at 11.30 am at Tagore theatre.

Israeli- Palestinian  Conflict at IFFK

Films presenting the intricacies of the Israeli- Palestinian conflict will also be featured at the IFFK. The films to be screened are Sameh Zoabi's Tel Aviv On Fire, Bassam Jarbawi's debut Screwdriver, Samuel Maoz's Foxtrot  and Amos Gitai's A Tramway in Jerusalem- all portraying international conflicts and their socio-political scenarios. If Tel Aviv On Fire brings to the screens a different take on the conflict, often attributed as the most intractable disputes, the film Reports on Sarah and Saleem is a psychological drama portrays the extra marital affair between a Palestinian man and an Israeli woman which has severe political consequences. A Tramway in Jerusalem is a portrait of the Israeli society, and its dizzying contradictions. It draws a picture of people talking, singing, discussing politics and comforting each other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp