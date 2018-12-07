In the box: Thirty films by debutant directors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will feature more than 30 films by debutant directors which won critical attention at film festivals including Cannes, Berlin and Venice.

The films include Tel Aviv On Fire which won actor Kais Nashif, the Best Actor Award at the Venice Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival Special Jury prize winner Ray and Liz and Rojo which secured three top awards at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Ali Abbasi's second directorial feature Border which won the Un Certain Regard award at 2018 Cannes Film Festival and the critically acclaimed Kenyan film Rafiki will also be screened.

Indian Premiere of The Announcement at IFFK

A dark comedy The Announcement by Turkish director Mahmut Fazil Coskun which won the Special Jury Prize at the 75th Venice International Film Festival is slated for its Indian Premiere at the IFFK. The film will be screened under the 'World Cinema category. The Announcement is a blend of political history, humour, drama and violence in an impressive hybrid. The film portrays the political scenario of the present and the past of Turkey. The film will be screened on Friday at 11.30 am at Tagore theatre.

Israeli- Palestinian Conflict at IFFK

Films presenting the intricacies of the Israeli- Palestinian conflict will also be featured at the IFFK. The films to be screened are Sameh Zoabi's Tel Aviv On Fire, Bassam Jarbawi's debut Screwdriver, Samuel Maoz's Foxtrot and Amos Gitai's A Tramway in Jerusalem- all portraying international conflicts and their socio-political scenarios. If Tel Aviv On Fire brings to the screens a different take on the conflict, often attributed as the most intractable disputes, the film Reports on Sarah and Saleem is a psychological drama portrays the extra marital affair between a Palestinian man and an Israeli woman which has severe political consequences. A Tramway in Jerusalem is a portrait of the Israeli society, and its dizzying contradictions. It draws a picture of people talking, singing, discussing politics and comforting each other.