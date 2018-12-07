Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Seeker of stories

The postmodern readership has an ever-expanding thirst for distinct perspectives.

Published: 07th December 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Anita Nair

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The postmodern readership has an ever-expanding thirst for distinct perspectives. Anita Nair, in her latest novel, Eating Wasps, strings together enough tales to address the dearth of feminine narratives. This intriguingly titled book pulls you into the life of 10 principal women characters of various ages and social backgrounds—from an infant who falls prey to the evils of the adult world to a middle-aged woman trying to escape an overbearing lover. To bring a cohesion to the plotline, the writer brings alive the ghost of a writer, Sreelakshmi, who killed herself half a century earlier. The spirit is naturalised as a seeker of stories who gazes into minds troubled by the trauma of assault, sibling rivalry, and even tribulations caused by social media. As the women fight their life situations with resilience and “galvanise the story,” men take a back seat. Excerpts from the interview:

How did you conceive these stories and convert them into one novel?
I had written some of these stories as standalone pieces but after a while, I began to see a connection in terms of theme and when I arrived at the character of Sreelakshmi, I knew how exactly to weave it together into a novel.

Eating Wasps touches on notions surrounding middle-aged women in love. Do you think our literature has not addressed this issue enough?
Traditional literature upholds young love and ‘happily ever after’. The fact that you can sometimes stop loving a person after a time is an anomaly that only some writers want to tackle. They take a risk in that it may alienate a reader but I have always believed that nothing worthwhile can be achieved without an element of risk.

One of your characters, Najma’s ammi, is an uneducated yet progressive woman. How important is it to share the stories of such people?
I have met many strong women who can’t even sign their name. I think it is very important that these are the stories that are told. But, a person with no education and who is financially underprivileged could fall into a rut. When they pull themselves out of it to gaze at the world with  clear-eyed precision, it is more than admirable. It is inspiring.

There is a mention of #MeToo in the book and now the movement has achieved an even bigger momentum in India. Any thoughts on this?
At this point, the #metoo movement is making rapid strides within urban India. However, it needs to extend beyond panel discussions and outing of predators. It should percolate down to people who live outside of social media. I also feel we need to introduce into the school curriculum classes on how to treat women with respect and dignity, and knowing when to accept a ‘no’.

Is there any other book/story that is probably taking shape in your mind already?
I usually have a couple of books gathering momentum in my mind. I have the next Inspector Gowda in my head demanding to be written. I am also working on a children’s book which I had to stop mid-way.
Westland, `395

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp