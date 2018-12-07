Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Teacher vacancies in govt colleges to be filled

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: About half of the 1,100 vacancies of teachers in government and aided colleges and university departments will be filled in the coming fiscal year, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel has said.    

Every year, two new courses will be started by all state-run universities, he said. University examination results will be published on time. Degree results will be out by April 30 and PG results by May 30 from next academic year onwards, the minister said.    

Universities will prepare a panel of adjunct faculty comprising eminent personalities in every subject. Government will explore the possibility of fixing the tenure of registrars and controller of examinations in universities, he said. 

