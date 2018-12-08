Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Major pipe burst floods houses in Thiruvananthapuram

A major pipe burst in the heart of the city on Friday hit water supply in various parts, including the Medical College.

Published: 08th December 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  A major pipe burst in the heart of the city on Friday hit water supply in various parts, including the Medical College. The 400 mm premo pipe burst in the early morning with a loud sound at Ambalamukku junction beneath the interlock tiles, inundating nearby shops and residences for hours. 

According to residents, this is the fifth time the pipe has burst at this same spot. The interconnection pipe from Peroorkada water reservoir was mainly laid for providing drinking water to the Medical College, Muttada and Paruthippara areas. 

Repair work began at 10 am. Sources said the damaged pipe would be at least 40 years old. 
Traffic on the Ambalamukku-Muttada road was disrupted for hours in the morning. A KWA North Division officer said a large quantity of water was lost.

The KWA said drinking water would be supplied to the affected areas through tankers on Friday; the water supply is expected to be restored by Friday night. The KWA has opened a helpline number in case of emergency. The number is 8547638181, 0471-2322674. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: It's party time for Rajinikanth!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rejects 'best side in Europe' claim
Gallery
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
Let us take a look at the top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018. (Photo | Agencies and Instagram)
From Sarkar to Me Too: Top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp