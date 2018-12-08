Major pipe burst floods houses in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A major pipe burst in the heart of the city on Friday hit water supply in various parts, including the Medical College. The 400 mm premo pipe burst in the early morning with a loud sound at Ambalamukku junction beneath the interlock tiles, inundating nearby shops and residences for hours.

According to residents, this is the fifth time the pipe has burst at this same spot. The interconnection pipe from Peroorkada water reservoir was mainly laid for providing drinking water to the Medical College, Muttada and Paruthippara areas.

Repair work began at 10 am. Sources said the damaged pipe would be at least 40 years old.

Traffic on the Ambalamukku-Muttada road was disrupted for hours in the morning. A KWA North Division officer said a large quantity of water was lost.

The KWA said drinking water would be supplied to the affected areas through tankers on Friday; the water supply is expected to be restored by Friday night. The KWA has opened a helpline number in case of emergency. The number is 8547638181, 0471-2322674.